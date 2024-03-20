Kris Jenner Family Tree: Her Mother, Father and Siblings

Those in tune with the celebrity world are likely familiar with the uber-famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, led by matriarch Kris Jenner. The family tree is quite extensive thanks to Kris’ offspring with exes Robert Kardashian Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner and their grandchildren, but the momager comes from somewhat of a large household herself. Kris’ own family includes mom Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon, late dad Robert True “Bob” Houghton, late sister Karen Houghton, niece Natalie Zettel and stepbrother Steven Shannon.

Who Is Kris Jenner’s Mom Mary Jo Shannon?

Fans of the Kar-Jenners have gotten to know Kris’ mom through the years, as she’s been in the spotlight with her famous family. Before her days of fame, though, MJ was a model and owned a children’s clothing store called Shannon & Company in California for decades beginning in 1980. Kris even worked there as a teenager, and Kris’ children spent time playing in the store when they were young.

MJ was married three times, and the first one only lasted two months. She once told granddaughter Kim Kardashian that she tied the knot with her high school sweetheart at 18 years old after four years of dating, but decided that being married wasn’t “really that much fun” and “got out of it.”

Still, MJ went on to marry two more times — her second time down the aisle was with Bob, Kris and Karen’s father. However, that marriage was also short lived. They got divorced when Kris was 7 years old, in 1962. MJ raised Kris and Karen on her own until she met her third husband, Harry Shannon, whom Kris considered another father figure. They were married for 40 years until his tragic death in 2003 after a car accident.

Who Was Kris Jenner’s Dad Robert Houghton?

Robert, who died in a car crash in 1975, worked as an engineer, but not much else is known about his career. He and Kris allegedly had a strained relationship following his divorce from MJ, as authors Cathy Griffin and Dylan Howard claimed in the 2021 biography about Kris, Dirty Sexy Money.

“Like many children in that situation, Kris could not shake the idea that she was somehow responsible for her dad leaving,” the biography read. “Barely a day went by that Kris didn’t feel the sting of Bob’s abandonment. She longed for his attention and love. … It hurt her that he missed out on time together over the years. Kris had to fend off feelings that she wasn’t worthy or had done something wrong.”

Despite Kris’ strained relationship with her dad, his middle name, True, served as the inspiration for Kris’ daughter Khloé Kardashian’s daughter’s name.

Who Was Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton?

Kris’ younger sister, Karen, was born in 1958. After growing up with Kris in California, she attended San Diego State University and went on to work as a nurse. Karen married Mark Zettel in 1996 and welcomed a daughter named Natalie with him, although they later got divorced in 2002.

Kris sometimes had a strained relationship with Karen. In 2014, Karen accused her sister of “changing” as she became famous. “She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed,” she told Radar Online at the time. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris, ever since she moved to L.A.”

However, Kris and Karen seemingly reconciled after that and spent time together during Christmas 2019. Unfortunately, Karen passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2024, with Kris announcing the news on Instagram.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out,” Kris wrote in a tribute. “She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Who Is Kris Jenner’s Niece Natalie Zettel?

Kris’ niece, Natalie, works as a fashion model, according to her Instagram. In the past, she’s appeared on social media alongside cousins Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Natalie got engaged to her fiancé, Noah Warren, in 2022.

After her mother’s death, Natalie shared her own tribute to Karen on Instagram.

“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your gone. This doesn’t even feel real,” she wrote alongside photos of her mom. “I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”

Who Is Kris Jenner’s Brother Steven Shannon?

Kris gained a stepbrother, Steven, from MJ’s marriage to Harry. However, not much is known about him.