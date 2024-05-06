Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stars Are Shining on the Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of Celebrity Arrivals at the 2024 Event 111

Getty Images

Stars Are Shining on the Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of Celebrity Arrivals at the 2024 Event

Live
News
May 6, 2024 5:02 pm·
By
Picture

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny were among the stars to show off their unique styles while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which Vogue explained is a celebration of vintage textiles and fashion designs from over the years.

Which stars dressed to impress and whose outfits fell flat? In honor of the biggest night in fashion, In Touch shares photos of the most memorable red carpet arrivals from the evening.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture