Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny were among the stars to show off their unique styles while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.
This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which Vogue explained is a celebration of vintage textiles and fashion designs from over the years.
Which stars dressed to impress and whose outfits fell flat? In honor of the biggest night in fashion, In Touch shares photos of the most memorable red carpet arrivals from the evening.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe opted for a tan flowy gown with a gold belt to accentuate her waist.
Mindy Kaling
The Office actress showed off her style in an over-the-top bronze gown.
Lea Michelle
The pregnant Glee alum wore a turquoise blue gown that hugged her growing baby bump and added an oversized tulle boa for an extra romantic touch.
Zendaya
The queen of fashion has arrived! Zendaya wore a one-shouldered blue dress with green metallic embellishments. She accessorized the look with a head turning hat, complete with a romantic veil.
Matt Damon and Luciana Damon
The Damons looked like royalty during their date night at the Met Gala! Luciana opted for an ivory gown that dropped at the waist, while Matt went the classic route in a black and white tuxedo.
Jennifer Lopez
The “Jenny From the Block” artist took sleeping beauties to another level! Jennifer dazzled in a sheer floor-length gown with green glitter embellishments.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
The Hemsworths were glowing on the red carpet! The Thor actor opted for a beige pantsuit, while his wife looked like a goddess in a gold gown with a matching flower headband.
La La Anthony
The TV personality is giving romance on the red carpet! La La resembled a rose as she wore a stunning black lace mermaid gown, which opened into a flowy red skirt.
Bad Bunny
The co-chair of this year’s event did not disappoint! The Latin rapper wore a matching two-piece black set with red stripes lining the inner legs for an interesting contrast.
Ashley Graham
Ashley opted to reawake fashion with an all-black gown. The model wore a tight corset-like top and balanced out the look with a long sheer black sequined train.