Kendall Jenner posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, which has fans speculating that she might have split from Bad Bunny.

“What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” the supermodel, 28, wrote. Along with the message, she included a photo of the sunset.

@KendallJenner/Instagram

The comments section of Kendall’s post began popping off with fans wondering what caused her to be so in her feelings. “Who hurt you!!?” one person questioned, while another pointed out that the quote had “breakup vibes.” Several other fans simply asked if Kendall was “okay.” Reps for Kendall and Bad Bunny, 29, did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

There were also some haters who jumped in, slamming the reality star for getting emotional when she has so much more than many other people.

“Girl, you have everything. The face, the body, the money, a man, generational wealth, the popularity,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Being born ultra rich did not find some of us.”

The quote in Kendall’s Instagram caption came from her September Calvin Klein campaign. While shooting for the brand, she revealed her manifestation secret: “I don’t chase, I attract. What’s meant for me will simply find me.”

At the time of Kendall’s cryptic Instagram post, she was still following Bad Bunny on the social media site. The two were most recently spotted together when she attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty to support him after his performance on the show on October 21. Prior to that, they costarred in a campaign for Gucci, which was released at the end of September.

Rumors of a romance between this high-profile pair began when they were seen on an apparent double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in February. The rapper added fuel to the dating speculation when he seemingly dissed Kendall’s ex Devin Booker in his verse on the song “Coco Chanel” in March.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have not publicly spoken about their relationship. In a September interview with Vanity Fair, the singer explained that he doesn’t feel like he has to “clarify” anything about his personal life. “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” he said. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”