Amid their ongoing feud that rocked reality TV fans, Kate Gosselin “needs to show some remorse” before she tries to reconcile with her estranged son, Collin Gosselin, a source close to the family exclusively tells In Touch.

“Collin is a very forgiving kind person,” the insider explains, noting that Kate, 48, hasn’t shown “any signs of remorse.” The source continues, “Instead Kate has attacked him to the public which for a mother is a type of verbal abuse. Anyone can see that.”

Kate and Jon Gosselin tied the knot in 1999, while she filed for divorce in 2009. In addition to Collin, 19, the former TLC star share twins Mady and Cara, 22, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19.

The Multiple Blessings author was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement, though Jon, 46, later gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and Collin in December 2018.

In July, Collin made headlines when he repeated his claims during Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s that Kate was abusive towards him and she “sent [him] away” to psychiatrist hospital Fairmount Behavioral Health System in Philadelphia in 2017.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” the teen alleged about why he was sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jon claimed he finally got Collin out of the hospital by spending $1 million.

Kate denied the abuse claims while issuing a statement via Instagram on July 21. “My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following the years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs,” the mother of eight wrote at the time.

She alleged that she sent him away “following one of his many attacks/outbursts.”

“Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Colin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behaviors have sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him,” Kate continued. “Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he always struggled with. It’s sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.”

The insider tells In Touch that Kate issued the statement because “she wants to protect herself.”

Meanwhile, the source shares that Collin chose to speak about the alleged abuse because he “is trying to be as transparent as possible.”

“He is a very respectful young man who has spared his mother by not sharing the true details of abuse,” the insider shares. “At some point he might open up and tell the world the details of how badly Kate really treated him.”

While he’s spoken out about their mother, “Collin wants nothing more than to be close to his siblings.” The insider says, “Jon and his family hope that one day when the other kids finally move out and away from Kate, they can all reunite.”