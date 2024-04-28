Aubrey O’Day Claims Diddy’s Music Rights Offer Came With NDA

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day claims that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered to return the rights to her and other ex-Bad Boy artists’ music in September 2023. According to O’Day, it was all in an attempt to keep them quiet about the allegations ​about the rapper that began popping up at the time.

“I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” O’Day, 40, told TMZ in a clip for the new Tubi documentary, The Downfall of Diddy, on Sunday, April 28. “I’ll tell you. $300.30.”

O’day claimed that the deal had multiple strings attached. The former reality TV star revealed that if the artists accepted the deal, they also had to sign a nondisclosure agreement that would bar them from talking about their experiences at Bad Boy Records.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells In Touch that “not all artists signed an NDA.”

However, O’Day explained that wasn’t the only reason she turned down Combs’ offer. She’s currently making a substantial amount of money on her own as she’s dipped her toe into the world of OnlyFans.

News of Combs’ offer made headlines at the time, and it appeared as though the offer was made out of generosity. ​TMZ reported that Combs was offered nine figures for the catalog of music but instead chose to return the rights to the artists.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

“The rationale for this boils down to wanting to revolutionize the industry with this to empower artists and to switch up the dynamic — which has been a certain way for a long time,” reported the outlet on September 4, 2023. “As part of his legacy, Diddy’s hoping to enrich others in his community.” However, O’Day’s allegations tell a different story.

On March 25, Homeland Security agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, as part of a federal inquiry in connection to sex trafficking allegations against the “Missing You” artist. Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, strongly condemned the use of force with which the raids took place and maintained Combs’ innocence.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer’s statement began. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

The statement continued, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”