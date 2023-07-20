Jon Gosselin rose to fame alongside his now ex-wife, Kate Gosselin (née Kreider), as they raised their eight children — sextuplets and twins — in Pennsylvania on the hit TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8. He appeared on the show from 2007 to 2009, when he and Kate got divorced. The TLC series continued as Kate Plus 8 until its cancelation in 2017. So, what happened to Jon after his exit? Here’s what he’s up to today.

Is Jon Gosselin Married?

Because of the show, Jon and Kate’s divorce was very public and surrounded by rumors of infidelity. While Jon denied that he cheated on Kate, he did allege that she verbally abused him throughout their relationship. Jon and Kate have had a rocky relationship since their divorce.

Jon has been in two known relationships since ending things with Kate. He started dating a divorced mom named Liz Jannetta in 2012, and the relationship lasted two years. Then, in 2015, he started a long-term relationship with Colleen Conrad, a registered nurse. They dated until 2021. Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer about four months prior to their split, which Jon said factored into their decision to end things.

“We had ongoing issues previous to our breakup and previous to her diagnosis, so we had trouble in the relationship for a long time and didn’t really want any stress during her treatment,” he revealed on Dr. Oz in January 2023. “I’ll always love Colleen and we’re friends and it wasn’t because of cancer.”

Jon is single now and focused on his family and career. When he is ready for another partner, he’ll want someone who can “roll with the punches” of his busy and public life, he said on the talk show.

What Is Jon Gosselin’s Job?

Jon’s career after reality TV has gone in a few different directions. He’s worked as a waiter and host at restaurants, as a solar panel installer, and as an IT director. These days, however, Jon appears to be focused on his music career. He is a DJ and often shares footage on Instagram of his work at gigs along the east coast.

What Is Jon’s Relationship With His Kids Like Today?

Jon and Kate share sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Collin and Hannah, as well as twins Mady and Cara. However, he has been estranged from most of his children since his divorce from Kate. Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel moved to North Carolina with their mother. Meanwhile, Mady and Cara both attend college in New York. Kate lost custody of first Hannah and then Collin in 2018, and the two of them moved in with their father in Pennsylvania.

Jon, Collin and Hannah appeared on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s on July 18, 2023, in an episode titled “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus.” The trio discussed their time on reality TV and their relationships with the rest of the Gosselins. Jon said that he has “no access” to his other children, as they have refused to speak to him.

“I have no idea why they stopped coming. I have no answers. Like, none. It’s the worst,” he said. “I’d rather it be like, ‘You’re an a–hole,’ or, you know, ‘I hate you, and you did this to mom,’ or something,” he continued. “I have nothing. It’s like I have no closure.”

Still, Jon hasn’t lost hope that he can rebuild his relationships with Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Mady and Cara, who are all over the age of 18 now.

“My door has always been open to them, and I hope now they are adults they may want to reach out,” he told The Sun in April 2023.