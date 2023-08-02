Following his divorce from Kate Gosselin in 2009, former reality TV star Jon Gosselin found love with Colleen Conrad. However, it wasn’t meant to be and the pair split in August 2021 after seven years of dating. ​Now that Jon revealed that he moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Lebo just months after his breakup from Colleen, fans are wondering more about his ex-girlfriend and what went wrong in their relationship.

Who Is Jon Gosselin’s Ex-Girlfriend, Colleen Conrad?

Colleen is a nurse practitioner and most recently worked at the Family Guidance Center as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. However, it’s not clear if she currently works for the organization.

The Pennsylvania native made headlines in August 2021 when she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I have been putting this off and debated even posting …” Colleen wrote via Instagram at the time. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal.”

She explained she had a “single mastectomy” on her “right breast” the month earlier, then underwent a DIEP Flap procedure at the end of July.

In August 2022, Colleen revealed that she moved to Florida and was in the process of building a house.

Does Colleen Conrad Have Children?

While Colleen doesn’t share much about her personal life on social media, she has been known to share photos of her daughter, Jordan, and son, Jesse.

She even praised Jordan on National Daughter’s Day in September 2022. “Love you Jordan more and more everyday!” Colleen captioned several photos of Jordan. “Love that your with me in Florida!!!”

When Did Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad Start Dating?

Jon and Colleen didn’t start dating until 2014, though they have known each other since they were children.

“I’ve known Colleen my whole life,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum told OK! in December 2018. “We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

When Did Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad Split?

The pair called it quits in August 2021. They “both wanted it to work out. They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time.

“Jon wishes her the best and will continue to help her through her cancer battle,” the source continued. “The kids love Colleen and will continue to be in her life.”

Who Is Jon Gosselin Dating Today?

The former TLC personality revealed he has been dating Stephanie Lebo for two years in August.

“We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon told The Sun. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen and I broke up.”

Jon added that he and Stephanie began messaging after they met and “never stopped talking.”

H2: Who Is Colleen Conrad Dating?

It’s not currently clear if Colleen is dating anyone. However, her Instagram activity seemingly confirms that she’s single.