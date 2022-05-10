All grown up! Hannah Gosselin celebrated turning 18th with a “dream” birthday party, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum exclusively tells In Touch.

The Pennsylvania native was spoiled by her father, Jon Gosselin, for the big day. “My dad got me a fancy Rolls Royce for the evening, and I felt really special,” gushes Hannah, who started her own beauty line called Gosselin Girl. “My friends couldn’t have been any more supportive of me, and I felt lucky to have been able to share all my amazing new products with them.”

It was Hannah’s birthday, but she surprised her four best pals with an “Amanda Orso celebrity swag bag with all my products” while they celebrated at the Sugar Factory in South Beach Miami. “They were all really excited!” she adds.

Hannah notes “the only thing that was missing” from her big day was her siblings, who were not able to join the festivities. Hannah is one of Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets along with Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel. The former couple also shares 21-year-old twins Maddie and Cara.

“I wish they could have been with me so we could all celebrate turning 18 together,” Hannah says about her siblings. “It would have been fun to show them my new product line. I know they would be really proud of me!”

All in all, Hannah was “so excited” to turn 18. “I have been literally counting down the days,” the reality star, who moved in with her dad in 2018, admits. “Sadly, I think I’m still going to have the same house rules, but I am officially an adult!”

Although the former reality star is still a teen, she’s forging her own path with the launch of Gosselin Girl. After “struggling with troubled skin” in the past and having a hard time finding products that “worked well,” she decided to make her own.

“I have always respected young women that start their own businesses with a purpose,” Hannah explains. “Starting this line enabled me to find what works best for me and to help others. I began by picking all my favorite products and then scents. Now, it’s expanded and turned it into a really amazing business. I was able to add bath bombs, yummy scented face elixirs and serums — and soon I’ll have candles!”

The entrepreneur was inspired by Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, and she hopes to “make a difference” like the “Wolves” singer.

“She focuses on self-acceptance and mental health, which is so important in our world today,” says Hannah. “I’ve started by ensuring that all my products are vegan and cruelty-free.”