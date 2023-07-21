Breaking her silence. Kate Gosselin denied the abuse claims made against her by her son Collin Gosselin during his interview on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

“I have never wanted to do this; but I feel I have been backed into a corner and left with no choice. Although it saddens me to do so, I need to speak out now,” the mother of eight began a Friday, July 21, Instagram post, marking her first post to the social media network in three years.

“My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following the years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts – this one involving his use of a weapon,” she continued.

“Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon [Gosselin]’s removal of Colin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behaviors have sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him,” Kate, 48, alleged.

“Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he always struggled with,” the former reality star alleged, writing, “it’s sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.” “Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help. His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us. What his sister Mady [Gosselin] posted on social media recently is completely accurate and I deeply appreciate her bravery in doing so,” Kate added. What Happened to the Gosselin Family? ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’ Update Mady, 22, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, July 19, “I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year).” “I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them,” she added. In the Vice special, which premiered on Tuesday, July 18, Collin maintained his claims that Kate was abusive towards him and his decision to tell others was why she “sent [him] away.” Vice TV “I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” Collin alleged about why he was sent away to a psychiatric hospital until Jon said he spent $1 million to eventually get Collin out. Jon, 46, and Kate got married in June 1999 and welcomed eight children together: twin daughters Mady and Cara in October 2000 and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah in May 2004. The large family of multiples starred on their own reality TV show Jon and Kate Plus 8 on TLC from January 2007 through November 2009, but was renamed to Kate Plus 8 after Jon and Kate’s nasty 2009 divorce. Kate Plus 8 ran from June 2010 through July 2017. Kate was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement, but Jon later gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and Collin in December 2018. In response to Kate’s statement, a rep for Jon exclusively tells In Touch, “Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public.” “Collin had to be cleared by the Marines with a full background check including mental, physical and medical clearance through the U.S. Marine corp. The government’s full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth,” the statement continued. “Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father. Kate never even showed up to court and lost full custody of her own son.” The statement concluded, “Regarding these brand new false accusations, it’s seems clear that even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, she is unable to control her abusive words towards him. At this point Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callous lies.”