Britney Spears Slams Parents, Claims She Has Nerve Damage

Britney Spears ​slammed her parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, while claiming she suffered nerve damage and seemingly blamed them.

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get accupuncture [sic] every day of my life now !!!” Britney, 42, wrote via Instagram on ​Sunday, April 28, along with two photos showing her back while wearing nothing but a black thong. “Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!! If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!!”

The “Toxic” singer continued, “I am so lucky to be here !!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!”

Reps for Jaime and Lynne Spears did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Britney’s social media post came three days after she was spotted driving around the San Fernando Valley, California, with her ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. Photos obtained by In Touch showed the Grammy winner attempting to dodge the paparazzi and reclined all the way back in the car’s passenger seat in an effort to avoid having her picture taken.

The photos were the first time Britney had been seen since she and her father, Jamie, 71, settled their legal dispute regarding her conservatorship case on April 25.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” Britney’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement to People. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Rosengart continued, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”

Jamie’s lawyer also gave a statement regarding the case.

“I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her,” Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten continued in a statement to People. “It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has.”