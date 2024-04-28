LPBW's Matt Roloff Gives Rare Update on Kids Molly and Jacob

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff gave fans a rare update on his daughter, Molly Roloff, and son Jacob Roloff on April 27.

“Molly loves her private life up in Spokane, but we still see her often,”Matt, 62, said via Facebook in answer to fans’ questions about how often he sees his kids and grandkids. “Sometimes Caryn and I fly up to northern [Washington] for a weekend visit and often her and Joel come stay either at the big house or at my new house. Molly and Joel were just here in [Arizona] staying with us for days, enjoying the sunshine and taking in the local wildlife zoo. Always wonderful to visit with the amazing Molly Jo and hubby Joel.”

Fans were also curious about Matt’s relationship with Jacob since the youngest Roloff decided to quit LPBW in 2016. Matt reassured everyone that they were still close.

“I see and talk to Jacob, Izzy and Mateo the most. He has developed, over the past two and a half years, a burning passion to run and generate his own projects on the farm. He enjoys milling his own lumber, all things mechanical, setting up the annual pumpkin patch business while planting hundreds of new fruit trees and building gardens that grow their own organic foods and vegetables to feed his family (and me). [He] and Izzy are passionate about the soil and the environment and they bring me fresh eggs from our chickens every other morning,” Matt wrote. “They live on the farm and are always around working away with little Mateo collecting eggs and helping his dad pull the tools around in his wagon. Mateo and Liam (Caryn’s grandson) are very best friends and play and adventure together on the farm frequently.”

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Both Molly, 30, and Jacob, 27, were originally part of the main cast when LPBW premiered in March 2006. Although, Jacob wasn’t as featured as much as his older brothers, Zach and Jeremy. In 2016, Jeremy announced he was leaving the show and vowed to never return.

“I get comments on here all the time about how people ‘miss me on the show’ or telling me I should ‘do a few more episodes’ with the family. I’m posting this to say that that will never happen,” Jeremy wrote in a social media post shortly after his departure.

Molly also chose to leave the popular TLC show because she wanted to live a more private life after spending most of her childhood in front of an audience. Molly made her exit after season 19, but she has occasionally popped up in the show over the years for big family events.