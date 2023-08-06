Kate Gosselin couldn’t tolerate being criticized. Days after Collin, 19, one of her eight kids with ex Jon Gosselin, went public with allegations that the Kate Plus Eight alum had isolated him from his siblings and institutionalized him, the 48-year-old fought back. Calling her son — who she has reportedly had no contact with since he was in sixth grade — “a very troubled young man,” she accused him of being “unpredictable” and “violent.” Soon dad Jon entered the fray.

Pointing out that Kate failed to show up in court when he sued for custody of the boy, he sniped, “True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public.” An insider tells In Touch Collin “didn’t expect an apology but was hoping for an acknowledgement of his pain.” Kate’s recent screed left him feeling “betrayed,” says the insider, but not surprised. “Kate’s stubborn and when she’s pushed against the wall, she fights back.”