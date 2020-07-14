Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of Son Aaden After He Got His Braces Off

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of Son Aaden After He Got His Braces Removed: ‘Yay Us!’

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bring on the gum and popcorn! Kate Gosselin shared a rare photo of her son Aaden to celebrate getting his braces removed.

“Braces are a thing of the past in this house! FINALLY! Yay us!” Kate, 45, wrote via Instagram on a photo of her son smiling without metal in his mouth on Monday, July 13. “#LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree,” she added with a bunch of grin emojis.

At the 16-year-old’s no-braces party, they had a cake made to look like the teen and several snacks that are typically off-limits with extra hardware.

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/Instagram

In the comments, fans congratulated Aaden and praised the former Kate Plus 8 star for being such an attentive mother. “I absolutely love what you do with the cakes! You put such effort into your kiddos,” one fan wrote. “I love that you make special times extra special for the kids!” another added.

While Kate may go the extra mile for her eight kids, she has a rocky relationship with her son Collin. In 2015, the reality star sent Collin to a facility for children with special needs. He stayed there until 2018 when his father, Jon Gosselin, released him from the facility and was awarded custody of the 16-year-old. Jon, 43, has since denied Collin is “on any spectrum or [has] special needs.”

Today, Collin resides with his father and his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. He also lives with his sister Hannah, whom Jon also won custody of in 2018. Since Collin’s change in custody, he has been estranged from his mother and it doesn’t seem like either of them are interested in mending their bond.

Collin “isn’t trying to repair” his line of communication with his mom “and I don’t think Kate is either,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “They still have no relationship at this point,” the insider added, but “who knows what the future may hold.”

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/Instagram

Although Collin and Kate may be at odds, the teen has found comfort in his father’s girlfriend. He “thinks the world” of Colleen and “really does consider her an unofficial stepmom,” the source shared. “Collin trusts Colleen.”

Despite their family drama, it seems like Kate is doing what she can to cherish each moment with her kids.