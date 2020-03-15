Quality mother-daughter time? Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin made a rare appearance on social media in two of her daughter Mady Gosselin‘s TikTok videos.

“When you’re home for [six] months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” the 19-year-old wrote on the clip. In the video, Mady sat in a car with her mom while the theme song to the hit TV series Gilmore Girls, “Where You Lead” by Carole King, played. Mady smiled as she zoomed the camera closer to her mom’s face and Kate, 44, looked slightly confused by the video. She made a few funny faces at the camera while Mady recorded. “Just college things,” she captioned her post.

In the next clip, which seemed like it was filmed that same day, Mady danced to “Supalonely” by BENEE featuring Gus Dapperton in her seat while Kate hilariously tried to follow along by copying her daughter’s moves. “Peep my mom trying to copy me but she doesn’t know the dance LOL,” the teen wrote in the caption.

It seems like Mady’s college is one of the many schools who have closed their dorms amid fears of the novel coronavirus. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many campuses are moving their classes online to keep students safe amid the global pandemic.

Mady and her twin sister, Cara Gosselin, documented the very beginning of their college journey on a special episode of their family’s hit TLC reality TV series “College Bound,” which aired in October. In fact, the last time Kate posted on her Instagram page was on October 1, 2019, with a photo that promoted the episode.

Since then, Kate has laid low on social media and so has Cara. While the teen does have an Instagram page, she hasn’t posted anything to it yet. Meanwhile, Mady has been more active than both her mom and sister on social media. She may not post frequently, but she does use TikTok and Instagram on a fairly regular basis.

In December 2019, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Mady may be using social media as a way to forge her own path. “Kate [Gosselin] and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” the insider dished. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”