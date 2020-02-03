Sports dad! Jon Gosselin revealed the activities his eight children are into during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. While athletics aren’t really the Kate Plus 8 kids’ thing, the 42-year-old said his daughter Cara is a college athlete rowing on the crew team.

“As far as competitive sports, I would say Cara is the only one that really did competitive sports,” he explained. Even before flying the coop, Jon said the 19-year-old was involved in lacrosse as well.

Regarding his two children whom he has custody of, Collin and Hannah, Jon said, “They don’t play sports.” He continued, “Collin does JROTC so he stays pretty active and Hannah … she has gym class,” he laughed. “She’s more of a socialite.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin / Instagram

It seems like Hannah, 15, might take after her older sister Mady Gosselin. While Cara has found crew since going to college, Mady, 19, has become a social butterfly and an influencer in the making. As she starts to get more active on social media, she “wants her own identity,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Although it looks like Jon stays in the know with his eldest daughters, their relationship is still on the rocks. When asked if he would try a public plea to earn back their trust, he told In Touch exclusively he would tread lightly. “No, they’re adults now. I think you just need maturity to figure out what … in your own mind what happened so you can figure it out.” While Jon is keeping his distance he wishes to mend their relationship one day. “Yeah, I text them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever,” he said.

While the strained relationship is hard on the father, he tries to look on the bright side. “So while he would love to have all the kids with him, which is something that he’s working on for future get togethers, right now he’s going to enjoy his life with the kids he has,” another source told In Touch exclusively. “Jon is patient, he knows that in time, the other kids will come around.”