Keeping quiet. Kate and Jon Gosselin seemingly snubbed their sextuplets on Monday, May 10, by not publicly posting a tribute on their 17th birthday.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars did not take to social media to celebrate the kids’ special day after having done so years prior. The TLC personalities have been noticeably silent on social media for months. Kate, 46, last shared an Instagram post in July 2020 while Jon, 44, last uploaded a photo to the social media site in December 2020.

When celebrating the sweet 16 of their six youngest kids, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, in 2020, both Kate and Jon posted tributes for their children.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses,’ as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!” Kate wrote on Instagram in May 2020. Jon, for his part, added, “Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!”

The exes also share twin daughters Cara and Mady. The sextuplets’ elder sisters also failed to publicly celebrate their birthday on Monday. While Cara has an Instagram profile, she has yet to share a photo with fans. Mady, for her part, last posted in March.

The relationship between the Gosselin family has been a rocky road. Following Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce, the duo has been involved in a lengthy and public custody battle. Jon, who has since moved on with girlfriend Colleen Conrad was awarded custody of his daughter Hannah and of his son Collin in 2018. While Hannah and Collin live with their father and his girlfriend, Jon told Dr. Oz during a November 2020 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that it’s been two years since he’s spoken to his other six children.

Months later, during a March appearance on the same talk show, Jon said he hopes to reconcile with his remaining kids. “I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,’” he said at the time. “‘You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.’”

Jon’s interview came after Kate uprooted the family to North Carolina following the sale of their former Pennsylvania home in January. A source told In Touch in March that the family is not “on board” with the move. “The younger kids aren’t happy about starting in a new school,” the insider said. While the source noted that Kate “doesn’t care what Jon thinks” about her decision to move, “he’s not trying to fight with Kate anymore.”

“What seems more certain now is that Collin and Hannah are more distanced from their mom and other siblings than ever,” the insider also explained. Despite the distance, “[Jon] is keeping his door open for all his kids and he hopes that someday all the siblings will reconnect.”