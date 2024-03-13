Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori want a large family with lots of children, one of his friends has claimed after the artist rapped about having a baby.

“I think they are going to have a bunch of babies,” Kanye’s pal Justin Laboy told a TMZ photographer at L.A.X. on Tuesday, March 12.

The photog asked the question in reference to the Yeezy designer touching on the topic on his new song “Timbo Freestyle.” He raps, “You already know I’m impulsive/ and another baby is my end goal.” It was played during a listening party in Las Vegas in December 2023.

Kanye, 46, already shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: daughters North, 10 and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. The former couple welcomed Chicago and Psalm via surrogates after Kim had high risk pregnancies with their first two kids.

Justin said he’s never seen Kanye in a better place than he is with Bianca, 29. “They’re extremely happy. I’ve been around Ye for years now, he’s the happiest he’s been and she’s extremely happy,” he said of the couple. Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim, 43, was finalized.

Bianca has been seen playing stepmom with Kanye’s daughter North on numerous occasions, including a December 2023 trip to Disneyland where the pair held hands. They shared the same close gesture while arriving at Kanye’s birthday bash in June 2023.

Most recently, North joined her dad and stepmom in Paris at Kanye’s listening party on February 25 for his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. Bianca and North were seen standing close to each other next to the stage, smiling and holding hands while appearing to have a fun conversation in a video posted to TikTok.

Fans loved how the two seemed to have formed a close bond. “The kids being comfortable around Bianca speaks volumes,” one person wrote in the video’s comments, while another added, “Bianca seems really sweet actually. She seems to care for the kids a lot,” referring to Kanye’s children.

If Bianca and Kanye do end up having a family of their own, Kim has proved she’s able to make peace for the sake of everyone involved. The two women were spotted together for the first time on Tuesday, March 12, at the Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco at Chase Center.

Bianca and Kim stood side-by-side at the event as they were joined by three of Kim and Kanye’s children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in an Instagram Story video shared by DJ Pharris. The women appeared amicable as Bianca sang along to several songs while recording her husband onstage via her phone.