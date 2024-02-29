Bianca Censori has continued to shock fans by rocking another sheer look with no underwear during an outing with husband Kanye West..

The model, 29, left little to the imagination when she stepped out for dinner in Paris in a sheer black mini dress with see-through tights and no undergarments. The daring look was captured in photos shared by The Daily Mail on Thursday, February 29.

While her breasts were clearly visible in the ensemble, Bianca seemingly attempted to hide her crotch by covering her private parts with her phone as she and Kanye, 46, exited the restaurant.

Bianca has been shocking fans with her risqué outfits in recent months, while she recently stepped out in see-through nylons during an outing with the “Gold Digger” rapper on Tuesday, February 27. The outfit was just as daring as her most recent ensemble, as she put her vagina and bare behind on display.

The couple began dating at the end of 2022 following his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, while they went public with their relationship in January 2023. It was later revealed that Bianca and Kanye tied the knot during a “small marriage ceremony” in January 2023.

While Bianca’s bold outfits certainly have fans talking, Kanye refused to apologize for sharing revealing photos and videos of his wife on social media during a heated rant on February 12.

The drama began when several social media users took to the comments section of one of Kanye’s now-deleted posts asking how Bianca felt about him publicly showing off her body. “She is gonna regret this so much. Feel sorry for her,” one person commented, while another said that Kanye’s internet should be taken away.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” Kanye told fans in a video regarding the backlash, referring to his and Ty Dolla $ign’s recent album, Vultures. “The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

He urged his fans not to make “negative” comments and said that people that don’t like the content he posts to “go f–k yourself.” Kanye continued, “Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone.”

“I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper concluded.

Kanye reiterated the comments in the caption, insisting that he can “post my wife as much” as he wants. “It makes me happy,” he continued. “Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that.”