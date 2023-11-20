Teen Mom alum Chris Lopez slammed his “miserable” ex Kailyn Lowry for allegedly not allowing him to see his sons during their Thanksgiving break and passing them off to childcare instead.

“Kail Lowry. Ain’t nobody one more miserable than that chick,” Chris, 28, said in an explosive Instagram Story on Monday, November 20. “How you got motherf—king seven kids … you got three f—king kids under the age of one and yet you want to keep holding my motherf—king kids.”

He alleged that the Teen Mom alum, 31, passed her kids off to nannies instead of allowing them to spend time with their fathers.

“You lame as s—t. Kids is on Thanksgiving break and you won’t even let the kids be with their dad [sic],” he alleged. “Technically Dad’s week. You need to grow the f—k up and stay the f—k off your back.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

In another Instagram Story, the MTV personality clapped back at claims he was “bitter and jealous.”

“Why? Because I want to spend time with my kids?” he asked his followers. “You got this girl really telling y’all I’m this, I’m that but yet she’s legit lying and manipulating this whole story. This is the second time I’m out here saying this s—t, that she’s making it a f—king problem for me to be with my kids.”

Chris continued, “What do I have to lie for? This motherf—ker was just lying about having kids, this n—a swore on her kid’s life. Yous a foul b—t when you do sh—t and you know you lying like that [sic].”

Reps for Kailyn did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Chris’ posts.

Chris and Kailyn share sons Lux Russell and Creed Romello. In addition to her children Chris, Kailyn shares eldest son Isaac with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and son Rio and twins — whose names the MTV personality has yet to reveal — with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn formerly told her fans that she was done having children while responding to a fan question during an Instagram Q&A in August 2022.

“Are you wanting to have more babies?” one follower asked. “No, I’m good where I’m at and officially closing up shop,” the former MTV star answered, adding that she was “really content” with where she is in life.

While Kailyn was publicly “done” having kids, Chris seemingly leaked the news of her fifth pregnancy in February. The two got into a heated exchange online after the Pride Over Pity author claimed Chris cut Lux’s hair against her wishes.

Chris later went on Instagram Live to defend his decision, saying, “If any of y’all is going to have little boys with long hair to their butt, one, you need to know how to braid, two, you need to make sure you maintain it.”

The “Barely Famous” podcast host joined in on Chris’ video to comment, “Chris wanted to do it to hurt me. Not for Lux … cut your own hair bro. Shape your own beard.”

“You wanna talk about me cutting Lux’s hair as if you don’t have another storyline you can talk about but you won’t, right?” Chris responded, seemingly hinting at Kail’s rumored baby.

After months of speculation, Kail later confirmed that she and Elijah welcomed their first child together during an October episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

Just one week after the episode, the Pennsylvania native confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting twins. The MTV alum later gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, on November 3, according to multiple reports. However, neither she nor Elijah have publicly commented on the birth of the twins.