Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry’s eldest son, Isaac, urged her to stop having children when she revealed the sex of babies No. 6 and 7.

Kailyn, 31, shared a video of her learning that her twins will both be boys via Instagram on Wednesday, November 8.​ Following the big announcement, Isaac, 13, told the camera that his mom “should stop having kids.”

“There are gonna be more boys and more and more,” Isaac, whom Kailyn shares with ex Jo Rivera, explained about his reasoning.

In addition to Isaac and the twins, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Elijah Scott in November, Kailyn also shares son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah, 25.

Prior to learning the twins’ sex, Isaac guessed that his new siblings would be girls. Lux, 6, predicted the babies would be “a boy and a girl,” while Lincoln, 9, and Creed, 3, were expecting two more boys. Despite his guess, Lincoln admitted that he “wanted them to be girls” because he already has “too much brothers.”

Isaac and Kailyn seem to be on the same page, as the former reality star said she will have “no more pregnancies” during the November 3 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she told her listeners.

Kailyn revealed she was pregnant with babies No. 6 and 7 during the October 27 episode of “Barely Famous.” She dropped the bombshell just one week after she confirmed she secretly welcomed Rio in 2022 during the October 13 episode.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” the former MTV star said while reflecting on her and Elijah’s trip to Thailand. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The U.S. Sun reported on November 3 that the couple welcomed the twins into their family. However, neither Kailyn nor Elijah have publicly discussed the twins’ birth or shared what they decided to name the newborns.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

While Kailyn hasn’t wasted time having kids with Elijah, she admitted that she’s not in a rush to marry her boyfriend anytime soon. “He’s been pushing for it,” Kailyn told People in an interview published on Monday, November 6, about possibly becoming engaged. “But I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f–ked it up royally. So I’m a little hesitant.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum added that she wanted to enjoy being parents with Elijah because they “jumped right into parenthood together.” Kailyn continued, “I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once. I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”