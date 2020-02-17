Hanging with the boys! Kailyn Lowry’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez treated fans to a rare selfie with their son, Lux, amid her pregnancy with baby No. 4. The reality star’s baby daddy shared the cute new photo via Instagram Stories over the weekend, and it showed the 2-year-old smiling with his adorable dimples on full display.

The Teen Mom 2 star is expecting another baby boy later this year, marking her second child with ex Chris. She also has son Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Just a few hours ago, Chris posted a few clips from Young M.A’s single “Sober Thoughts,” which seemingly references where he stands with their relationship.

“Tough love being assertive / That’s the way that I care / When I’m distant and I ignore you / Then to me you ain’t there,” the verse he shared went, followed by another clip with the lyrics, “Apologies to my ex’s and no this ain’t my confessions / Appreciate your time and investment / patience and effort / Having ya’ll was part of a blessing.”

Courtesy Of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

It looks like the exes aren’t seeing eye to eye at the moment, considering Chris recently appeared to shade his former flame for changing their son’s last name from Lopez to Lowry. “It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper,” he captioned the video. “It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L.”

Fans also noticed a cryptic tweet from the MTV alum on February 14 and they assumed it was about Chris. “Imagine not doing s–t for your child [and] getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” Kailyn wrote via Twitter on Valentine’s Day. She later took to the social media platform with another statement about coparenting.

“Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason. I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever,” the TV personality continued. “And y’all hatters [sic] or whatever you call yourselves are right. This was my fault bc [sic] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”

Hopefully they can work out their differences soon!