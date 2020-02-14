Every experience is different. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry admitted her “anxiety is through the roof” with her fourth pregnancy, and she’s just trying to manage the situation. “Things have been so different this time around,” she shared on Instagram on February 14. “It’s weird knowing the sex of this baby and trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did.” In an interview with The Ashley in 2017, Kail revealed that she and Chris Lopez couldn’t agree on his name at first so she initially just called him “Baby Lo.” He didn’t officially get a name until two months after he was born.

“I’m scared of doing anything wrong,” Kail, 27, confessed in her Instagram post. She then asked her followers what their experiences with pregnancy have been like, even though she’s been through it a few times herself by now.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The Teen Mom star first announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 4 on February 4. She confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo featuring her sitting with her three kids and holding a set of sonogram images and captioned it, “We’re confirming the news, baby number 4 is coming soon! 🎉 I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭.” (And apparently, anxiety to boot.)

Kail already has three little boys and was holding out hope for a girl, but alas, it’s not to be this time around. She revealed she’s having another son on Monday, February 10, and shared the news with Us Weekly. She also posted a photo from the big reveal on Instagram.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” the reality TV mom told the outlet. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

In fact, Kailyn wants a daughter next time so badly that she admitted she’d do gender selection with a future pregnancy in order to get the outcome she wants. “It’s OK Kail, KEEP TRYING FOR THE BABY GIRL IF YOU WANT,” a fan wrote on a photo Kail shared. That prompted her to reply, “I would do gender selection at this point” along with a laughing emoji.

The young mom is angling for a very busy household, that’s for sure! Hopefully, she can manage her anxiety well through it all.