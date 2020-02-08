He’s finally speaking out. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s baby daddy Chris Lopez is responding to the big news after she announced she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child. Chris took to his Instagram Story to do a Q&A with fans where he addressed whether he’s expecting baby No. 2 with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“Are you having another baby?” one fan asked. “Y’all know my life better than me, I should probably be asking y’all LOL,” Chris responded.

Instagram

The MTV star, 27, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, February 4 on Instagram. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant [and] it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!” Kail wrote in the caption of her pregnancy reveal photo. The picture featured her sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux sitting on a bed while Lux, 2, held a sonogram photo strip.

While Chris was not tagged or included in Kailyn’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that he is the father of baby No. 4. She is already a mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. She shares her 6-year-old son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Though this is Kail’s fourth child, this will also be her second child with Chris, since they already share Lux together.

Chris went on to answer more questions about his personal life with fans, which is rare since he is very private on social media. “What are some of your goals?” a fan asked. “Quick few: 1) build [a] relationship with family, 2) learn a high-income skill, 3) become better with my time, 4) find more hobbies I would enjoy even if money wasn’t involved,” he responded.

Instagram

Another fan asked for an update on how Lux is doing, and Chris shared a super cute clip of his son eating while he announced him like an NBA player. “He’s good LOL,” Chris captioned the clip. “Don’t mind me,” he continued while adding a laughing with tears emoji. “I’m just getting him prepared for when it’s his time to shine,” he added, with a flexed bicep emoji and a dizzy star emoji.