Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry got emotional while opening up about experiencing “extreme anxiety” during her pregnancy with twins.

“I cried coming out because the doctor came in to say everything was fine, they looked great, and it was just a relief,” Kailyn, 31, shared in a video following her 20-week anatomy scan which was posted via TikTok on Wednesday, November 29. “I just started crying because I just feel like … you just never know.”

The former MTV star explained that even though this is her 10th pregnancy – she once shared that she suffered “multiple miscarriages” – having twins has heightened her emotions.

“[It’s] high risk because I am considered obese. There’s just a lot of factors,” she continued. “I’m older now. So it’s just a relief that at 20 weeks everything looks OK.”

Kailyn previously revealed that she conceived her twins around the time she took a birthday trip to Thailand in March, so her 20 week scan would have taken place several months ago. In early November, The Sun reported that Kail had already given birth to her twin babies, a boy and a girl.

The twins are babies No. 6 and 7 for the podcast host. She shares her oldest son, Isaac, 13, with high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her second son, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Chris Lopez is the father of Kail’s sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, while her current partner, Elijah Scott, is dad to the twins and Rio, 12 months.

In her new TikTok video, Kailyn admitted that she was shocked when she learned she was pregnant with twins this time around.

“I was like, ‘Can you double check that really quick? Because I also feel like we made it up,’” she shared. “The twins in my family are fraternal but they’re second and third cousins, so I don’t think they have anything to do with [me]. I think it’s their genetic thing. I don’t think it’s part of my genetic thing. Elijah has twins in his family but it goes by the woman not the man. It’s just a lot of emotions right now.”

While Kailyn previously said she plans to get her tubes tied after having the twins, she had a different sentiment when seeing a toddler bond with her baby sister on Instagram. “This video is the cutest thing I’ve seen in so long,” Kailyn commented on the November 17 clip. “I feel like my daughter needs a sister.”