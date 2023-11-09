Teen Mom’s Kail Lowry and Elijah Scott’s Son Rio Is Adorable! [Photos]

After months of speculation, Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry confirmed she welcomed baby No. 5, son Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott nearly one year after his November 2022 birth.

“Some of his faces and mannerisms are like Elijah but other than that I think he just looks like himself,” Kailyn replied in an October 2023 Q&A when asked by fans which parent Rio resembled. “I don’t see anyone yet.”

The MTV personality also explained why she has been hesitant to share photos of Rio so far. “I’m still thinking about this!” she admitted. “I love that he’s had his privacy. [My son] Isaac said for me to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not.”

