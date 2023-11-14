Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry explained why she thought her twins were both boys instead of one girl and one boy.

After announcing that she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, were expecting two boys in a video shared on November 6, Kailyn, 31, took to TikTok on Monday, November 13, to explain that there was miscommunication regarding the initial results when she got a blood test to find out the sex of her twins.

“They said that if there’s boys, then they would pick up an XY chromosome on the test. If they were two girls, it wouldn’t show, and so, you would know both of them are girls,” she explained. “However, when you get the test back, if there are any XY [chromosomes], you assume that they’re both boys — I assumed they were both boys.”

Kailyn and Elijah, 25, threw a sex reveal party for friends and family after the blood test, though “one of the smoke bombs didn’t go off.”

The MTV personality went back to the email containing the information about the twins’ sex and noticed it said she’s having a “boy,” not two “boys.”

“If they are fraternal and there is boy/girl, only the boy chromosome will show up in the test,” Kailyn continued. “So, obviously, we didn’t know that right away, and now we know.”

Weeks later, a doctor told Kailyn and Elijah that one of the babies appeared to be a girl. However, they couldn’t “100 percent confirm” it at the time. “It wasn’t until later on, they were like, ‘OK, well one might actually be a girl,’ and then, obviously, by the 20-week anatomy scan, they were like, ‘OK, one is a girl,’” she added. “So, that’s why we didn’t know and the initial email and the smoke bomb and all of that. We thought that they were both boys.”

Once they had confirmation that one of the babies was a girl, the couple filmed another sex reveal video in which her five sons kicked soccer balls containing blue and pink powder.

In addition to the twins, Kailyn shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Just one week after Kailyn revealed she gave birth to Rio in 2022, she confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting babies No. 6 and 7 during the October 27 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. She went on to note that they likely conceived the babies shortly before they traveled to Thailand for vacation.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she said while reflecting on the trip. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The Delaware resident gave birth to the twins on November 3, according to multiple reports. However, neither she nor Elijah have confirmed the latest additions to their family.