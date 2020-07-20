Exclusive Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Doing ‘Better Than Ever’ After Baby No. 2: ‘The Timing Was Perfect’

A blessing! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are doing “better than ever” after secretly welcoming baby No. 2, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The timing of this baby was actually perfect. Jessica and Justin have always had a good partnership,” the insider reveals about their relationship.

It has been a tough few months for the power couple in the wake of his hand-holding scandal with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019, but expanding their family with a new son brought them closer together again.

“Their friends don’t generally discuss it but when they do, they refer to the incident in New Orleans as Justin’s huge lapse in judgement,” the source adds. “By all accounts, Justin has learned his lesson and continues to make amends. Jessica knows she has a good man and a good father in Justin.”

The former ’NSync performer, 39, worked hard to rebuild his bond with his wife of nearly 8 years, first starting by publicly apologizing for his behavior in December. At the time, he released a statement to clear the air about a few misconceptions.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he captioned a post on Instagram. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

Justin said he should have “known better” and expressed his regret at putting Jessica, 38, and 5-year-old son, Silas, in such an “embarrassing situation.” He also promised to be the “best husband” and “father” possible from that point on.

The 7th Heaven alum and songwriter put their best foot forward in the following weeks, even stepping out arm in arm in January. Justin later pulled out the stops while celebrating her birthday. “I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing,” she captioned a photo from their low-key festivities in March. “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kind [of] party.”

After their relationship struggles in the public eye, “Jessica hasn’t forgotten, but she’s not making him suffer for it,” another insider told In Touch. “She’s definitely moved forward. There’s absolutely no doubt they love each other.”

The famous family is reportedly now self-isolating with her mother, Kimberly Biel, at their quiet residence in Montana.