They’re moving on! Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake are “in a good place right now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. Following the singer’s PDA scandal with costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019, the actress is doing her best to leave the past in the past.

“The played out drama on the set of Justin’s film is behind them,” the inside says. “Jessica hasn’t forgotten, but she’s not making him suffer for it. She’s definitely moved forward. There’s absolutely no doubt that they love each other.”

The couple recently showed that love when they celebrated Jessica’s 38th birthday on Tuesday, March 3. The former 7th Heaven star took to Instagram to reveal that Justin, 39, had made her feel special by throwing her a mini-PJ party in honor of her big day. “Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that, I mean in pajamas,” she captioned photos of them hugging in front of a delectable-looking cake. For his part, the “Sexy Back” singer shared his own social media post gushing over his wife.

“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life,” he wrote, posting an album of throwback photos. “A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Beyond that, the parents kept their celebrations low-key. “Jessica didn’t want Justin to go all out at some fancy restaurant,” a second source told In Touch, revealing that the stars wanted to stay home so they could avoid being photographed. If they had any big plans aside from celebrating as a family of three, the source said they kept that under wraps. “She wanted to stay at home with her two men, Justin and Silas. She wanted to eat a simple meal and then dig into some birthday cake.”

But while the couple are keeping some things private, they’re also making a point of using social media to show that they’re still going strong. The musician shared some major love for his wife on Valentine’s Day and called himself a “proud huz” after they stepped out at the premiere of The Sinner. When the pair celebrating Justin’s birthday in January, Jessica had her own chance to fawn over her man. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” she wrote. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”