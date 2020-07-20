Party of 4! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the Proud Parents of 2 Boys: Get to Know Them

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are now the proud parents of two after secretly welcoming their second child in July 2020. The iconic singer and actress gave their eldest son, Silas, a little baby brother and couldn’t be more thrilled about their growing family.

“They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” an insider told In Touch on July 20. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

Jessica and Justin became parents for the first time when they welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015. Unlike their new bundle of joy, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and the 7th Heaven alum took to Instagram to announce they were pregnant with their first baby.

The “SexyBack” performer revealed the announcement by sharing a photo of him kissing Jessica’s adorable baby bump. “Thank you EVERYONE for the b-day wishes!” he wrote in January 2015. “This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT.”

The doting mom of two feels so lucky to share her children with Justin, once revealing she hopes Silas will take after his famous father. “I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor. There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin,” Jessica told Australia’s News.com.au in May 2017. “But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician.”

While Jessica credits her hubby for being the best dad to Silas — and now their new tot! — Justin once said he’s learned more about fatherhood by watching his wife raise their baby. “They teach you,” he told Today. “It’s crazy. … Watching him learn things, this new appreciation for both of them — you know, [Jessica] and [Silas] — and so it’s humiliating, and it’s humbling at the same time.”

Considering the Grammy winner adores being a dad so much, it’s no surprise they expanded their family. “I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” Justin previously gushed to Beat’s 1’s Zane Lowe. “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet Justin and Jessica’s two sons!