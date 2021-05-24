Rite of passage? Over the years, celebrity mugshots have become somewhat of a trend, with many A-listers having a run-in with the law at one point or another.

Stars like Scott Disick, Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber and Lindsay Lohan all have DWIs or DUIs on their records — after getting pulled over for being intoxicated or under the influence.

The O.C. alum Mischa Barton, Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford and Robert Downey Jr., on the other hand, have all been busted for possession of drugs.

Other celebrities have been charged with more serious offenses — former Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, for example, was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2009 after an altercation with his then-wife, Brooke Mueller.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson was infamously charged and acquitted on two counts of murder in the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. In 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges — he is still awaiting trial as of May 2021.

Some Hollywood starlets, including Reese Witherspoon, have kept their run-ins with the law down to a one-time offense. Other stars, however, can’t seem to stay out of trouble with the police, including Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

Evans’ charges include driving without a license (which she fixed within hours of being arrested) and assault and battery against former flames. In 2016, she was found not guilty of assault and battery after being arrested in August 2015 for allegedly throwing a glass at her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend.

Whether the celebrity was charged with a minor misdemeanor or a serious felony, the outcome was always the same — it was time to grimace for the camera and have their mugshot taken.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who have been arrested: