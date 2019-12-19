In hot water. Jon Gosselin’s ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has reportedly been found in contempt of court after allegedly filming four of their kids on her reality show Kate Plus 8 without work permits. The mother of eight reportedly has been ordered to pay $1,500 to her former husband after he took legal action because TLC aired a special episode with Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 15, on the series in October, “despite not having legal paperwork.”

DailyMailTV was the first to break the news about Kate being found in contempt. The TV personality, 44, now has “strict” rules when it comes to filming her children that are under 18. Jon, 42, spoke to the outlet about the incident and claimed she owes him an additional $25,000 in legal fees by December 31 because of a previous court battle over filming.

The newly exposed documents reportedly reveal she was held in contempt of a May 14, 2019 court order and given less than two weeks to give the $1,500 to Jon, which she did. Kate was originally allowed to film her kids if she or the TV company provided Jon with a filming schedule, but that “never happened.”

DailyMailTV claimed the Department of Labor denied filming permits in 2018. But that’s not all: a judge reportedly also ruled that participating in the show was not in the “best interests” of the children.

Despite the court order in place, the network filmed “the family at their home in Pennsylvania and on location in North Carolina” and four of the sextuplets were on camera during the special, presumably the one titled “College Bound.”

Hannah and Collin weren’t filmed and twins Mady and Cara are both 19 now, so they are considered adults who are capable of making their own decisions.

“The court agreed with me, they have given me back my rights. The guardian ad litem said filming wasn’t in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn’t in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway,” Jon told the outlet. “But this order now puts her on notice that she has to do everything by the book.”

“She can still film Kate Plus 8 or Kate Plus Date, or whatever she wants, but she has to go to court to get a court order to get my written consent first,” the reality star-turned-DJ added, claiming she now has to provide him a schedule with the date, time and content to be filmed and he must sign off on it.

“If she doesn’t comply, if she films the kids without permission again, she will go to jail,” he said.

Jon revealed that he ultimately wants his children off television. “It doesn’t benefit them in any way. It is very confusing for them,” the Pennsylvania native explained. “I love all my kids. I want them to grow up to have a normal life.”

