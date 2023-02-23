Exclusive Jon Gosselin Reacts to Kids Collin and Hannah’s Dating Lives: ‘I Just Go With the Flow’

They’re growing up! Jon Gosselin is going “with the flow” as his kids Collin and Hannah start dating, he exclusively tells In Touch.

“Hannah’s boyfriend has come over a couple times and we’ve gone out to dinner and went on vacation and stuff like that,” Jon, 45, says of Hannah, 18, who made her relationship Lennon TikTok official in February 2023.

Jon adds that it’s “different” to see Hannah with her boyfriend because “she didn’t date a lot in high school.”

Meanwhile, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum reveals that he’s met “a couple” of Collin’s “acquaintances.” However, he adds that he’s not sure how serious his son’s relationships have been because the teen is “not very open like that.”

“He keeps to himself,” Jon says of Collin, 18, before adding, “Hannah’s very open and we talk through things.”

The DJ notes that he tries to stay laidback as his kids explore this next milestone in their lives.

“What choice do I have? I don’t have a choice. I really don’t,” he explains. “I can say my opinion,” Jon says. “But you know, it doesn’t matter.”

Hannah and Collin are two of the sextuplets that Jon shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The former couple also share twins Mady and Cara, as well as Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis.

Following their split in 2009, Kate, 47, ​lost custody of Collin to Jon in December 2018 after she didn’t show up to a court hearing regarding the matter. Prior to the meeting, the I Just Want You to Know author requested the court date to be postponed. However, the request was denied. In August 2021, Hannah eventually moved in with her father and Collin.

Also while speaking to In Touch, Jon opened up about how he balances his full-time job as an ​Information Technology (I.T.) Specialist at a local hospital with his career as a DJ.

The former TLC personality explained that he is very “task-oriented” and “maintains a schedule” to balance his jobs.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Additionally, he said he has made many friends in the field, including The International DJ Casper, that have helped him learn the ropes. “I’ve met a lot of people in the music industry, artists, bands, other DJs,” he shared. “It’s like building friends. Like I have guy friends that I can look up to and talk about.”

Jon is in the process of making new music and is currently working on a second single with The International DJ Casper, which will have an international feel to it.