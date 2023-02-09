Family drama. Former Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin continues to have a strained relationship with his ​estranged siblings, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“None of the kids have even spoken to Collin in five years,” a source close to the family exclusively reveals about Collin’s relationship with his brothers and sisters since moving in with their father, Jon Gosselin. “And even in 2018, when they had a mandatory visitation, and the other kids treated him terribly.”

The insider notes that Collin, 18, “is a great kid” and “has been through hell.”

“[He] has worked very hard with Jon’s help to get to where he is today,” the source adds.

After Jon, 45, and Kate Gosselin split in 2009, the DJ was eventually granted custody of Collin and Hannah. Meanwhile, the ​former couple’s other sextuplets – Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden – as well as their twins, Mady and Cara, remained in Kate’s custody.

The I Just Want You To Know author, 47, ​lost custody of Collin to her ex in December 2018 after she didn’t show up to a court hearing regarding the matter. Before the meeting took place, Kate requested the court date to be postponed. However, the request was denied. Hannah later moved in with John and Collin in August 2021.

In November 2022, Collin gave insight into his strained relationships with his siblings and mother during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now,” he said at the time. “It’s tough.”

Despite no longer being in touch with his brothers and sisters, Collin said he was hopeful that their relationships will improve. “I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared.

Meanwhile, Collin did reveal that he still has a good relationship with Hannah. “I would do anything for my sister. We don’t call [each other] much because… she has better things to do than call me, but whenever she does reach out, it makes my day. I love her to death,” he said. “Hannah, she’s a big part of my emotional support. She helped me out a lot and still does to this day. [She] still does so much for me.”

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The former reality star also opened up about his estrangement from Kate, stating that it would be “ideal” to one day reconcile with her.

After Collin’s tell-all interview, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jon “would love it if Kate saw the interview and apologized for what has transpired.”

However, the insider added that the former TLC star wasn’t “holding his breath” for Kate to make amends. “Jon is incredibly proud of Collin,” the source explained. “Anyone can see that he has grown into a respectful, kind, hard-working adult despite Kate’s treatment of him.”