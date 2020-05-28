After suffering a miscarriage in the fall, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo waited until they were 15 weeks along to reveal they’re expecting again. But as it turns out, they may have been dropping some subtle hints about the Duggar daughter’s pregnancy over the past few months. Before the Counting On couple broke the news on Thursday, May 28, there were more than a few clues that baby No. 2 was on the way.

The most blatant may have been the Growing Up Duggar author’s hashtag mishap back in March. Just about a month into her pregnancy, Jinger, 26, took part in a musical challenge issued by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Diana and Valerie Vuolo, Jeremy’s mom and sibling, made no mention of any non-musical hashtags in their post, but Jinger’s included the phrase #healthyfitpregnancy. Fans couldn’t help speculating that the words were from a search the soon-to-be mom of two had been doing in her own time.

“I think Jinger is pregnant again,” one fan wrote. “Are you pregnant!? The hashtag you used …” another added. “Are you expecting then? Congratulations! 🎉” a third wrote. While the 19 Kids and Counting alum never confirmed or denied the rumors, she did seemingly respond to them when she deleted the hashtag entirely, which sparked a whole other comment conversation. “You’ll notice that hashtag is gone now,” one of the star’s followers noted. “Interesting,” agreed another.

When big sister Jessa Seewald started talking about baby names — in particular, old-fashioned names for little girls — others speculated she might be brainstorming on behalf of one of her siblings. The mother of three suggested the name “Alice” could be cute, and we can definitely see that pairing well with the name Felicity. Spurgeon Seewald may not be a fan, but we can see his cousin getting excited about it.

Whether or not Lissy’s little sis will be named Alice, the toddler is excited to meet her. “She comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby,’” Jinger revealed after sharing her pregnancy news with People. And she’s not alone. The whole family is “so excited,” and they revealed “everything looks great” with the baby’s health so far. “We’re so thankful,” the TLC mama said. “Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Check out all the hints Jinger and Jeremy may have dropped about their bundle of joy below.