Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) revealed that she’s planning to see her family soon during a future reunion.

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 22, Jinger, 30, was asked if she has “any trips planned to see family” in the near future.

“We plan to visit my family sometime in the next few months!” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “I miss them so much!”

While her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, currently live in Arkansas, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, moved to Los Angeles in July 2019 after they lived in Laredo, Texas. Prior to their relocation, the couple opened up about moving after Jeremy, 36, left his pastor position at their local church.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple – who tied the knot in 2016 – announced in March 2019. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

The couple later purchased a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $830,000 in August 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time.

While it seems like Jinger hasn’t seen many of her family members in a while, her sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and brother-in-law Austin Forsyth visited her and Jeremy in January. Not only did the sisters document their get together on social media, but Joy-Anna, 26, revealed if she and Austin, 30, would ever move to L.A.

“Actually, so it’s funny because when we went and visited Jinger and Jeremy, they were joking like, ‘Jeremy is going to try and convince Austin that L.A. is not so bad of a place to live,’” she recalled while answering fan questions in a YouTube video later that month. “This is the first trip, not that we’re ever gonna move there probably, but this is the first time where I was like, ‘I mean I could see us living here if that’s where God moved us.’”

While reflecting on visiting her sister, Joy-Anna said it was “so good to be with her and just have some quality time and catch up on life.” The former Counting On star added, “But I don’t know if we would ever actually move there.”