Joy-Anna Duggar admitted she could “see” moving to Los Angeles with husband Austin Forsyth to be closer to her sister Jinger Duggar and brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo.

“Actually, so it’s funny because when we went and visited Jinger and Jeremy, they were joking like, ‘Jeremy is going to try and convince Austin that L.A. is not so bad of a place to live,’” Joy-Anna, 26, recalled during a Q&A with fans shared via her YouTube channel on January 27. “This is the first trip, not that we’re ever gonna move there probably, but this is the first time where I was like, ‘I mean I could see us living here if that’s where God moved us.’”

She went on to say that that feeling was “probably” due to Jinger, 30, and Jeremy, 36, choosing to call L.A. home with their two daughters. “It was so good to be with her and just have some quality time and catch up on life,” Joy added. “But I don’t know if we would ever actually move there.”

According to the mother of three, her husband, Austin, 30. felt the same way, even admitting that their January trip to California was his “favorite” visit so far.

“I don’t think we’d ever move out there but they have such a great community and everybody in their neighborhood is super sweet. And we really enjoyed our trip,” Joy continued. “We’ll enjoy vacations out there but I don’t think we’ll ever actually move.”

When another fan asked if there was “any specific reason” for their latest visit to Jinger and Jeremy’s, Joy revealed that it’s become a “tradition.”

“We visit Jinger and Jeremy like in January, February, March [every year],” she said. “It just kind of happened that way, like our schedule is more open in the winter so we go visit them. I guess it’s just become tradition,” she continued, revealing that “it’s been three years” so far.

Joy-Anna – who shares sons Gideon and Gunner, as well as daughter Evelyn with her husband – opened up about the possibility of living in the Golden State after Jinger seemingly hinted at her sister’s big move in a January 23 YouTube video titled, “When will Joy move to California.”

“Joy and Austin brought their kids to town for a visit and it has us wishing they’d just move to L.A. so we could adventure for good,” Jinger captioned the footage as the girls, along with their families, spent time at the Grove, the Petersen Automotive Museum as well as enjoying a home cooked meal.

While the sisters tend to get together at the beginning of each year, the distance has made it hard to spend holidays together, including Christmas 2023. Jinger and Jeremy, 36, traveled to his family in Pennsylvania last year while Joy and Austin spent the holiday at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas estate with most of the Duggar clan.