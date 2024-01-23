Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, may have been the first of the famous family to move to the West Coast but may not be the last! The TLC personality seemingly teased that her younger sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) may be moving to Los Angeles.

Jinger, 30, and Jeremy, 36, shared a vlog titled, “When will Joy move to California” on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, January 23. In the 12-minute clip, Joy-Anna, 26, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, along with their kids, reunited with Jinger and Jeremy for a day of shopping at The Grove mall in Los Angeles.

“Joy and Austin brought their kids to town for a visit and it has us wishing they’d just move to LA so we could adventure for good,” Jinger captioned the upload.

Joy-Anna and Austin, 30, traveled alongside their three kids, Gideon, Evelyn and Gunner, from Arkansas to Los Angeles to visit after the siblings missed each other over the Christmas 2023 holidays. While the pair remained tight-lipped on any future relocation plans, the two families enjoyed their day out together as they ended the vlog preparing a cozy meal together.

Apart from their trip to the mall, Joy-Anna shared snaps from their cross-country trip, which included Jinger’s husband appearing to be holding his daughter Evangeline in his arms. However, her face was covered with a heart emoji, as Jeremy and Jinger prefer to keep their two daughters’ faces off public forums. Another photo showed Jeremy playfully smiling with Austin, as well as Evelyn and Gunner.

“So good to be together again!” Joy-Anna wrote over a selfie with her older sister as they enjoyed a hot beverage together on January 15.

The Breaking Free Indeed author later reposted the adorable snap, writing, “Had the best time with you!” adding a yellow heart.

The siblings spent the holidays apart as Jinger and Jeremy were with Jeremy’s family in Pennsylvania. In contrast, Joy-Anna spent it with the rest of her family at her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas compound.

James Duggar shared photos from the family holiday gathering and fans were surprised to see Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, attending the function despite their recent estrangement from her parents amid her book, Counting the Cost, and the Amazon Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Like Jill, 32, Jinger has been straightforward about her nonacceptance of the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational religious organization that the Duggars have associated with for years.

Jinger went on her own “spiritual journey” to “disentangle” her relationship with religion, detailing her thoughts in her 2023 book, Breaking Free Indeed.