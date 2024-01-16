Sisters reunited! 19 Kids and Counting star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) recently traveled to Los Angeles to visit older sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) after the two missed seeing each other over Christmas 2023.

Joy-Anna, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 15, to share some photos from her trip. She snapped a picture from the plane window, revealing that she was on her way to L.A. from Arkansas to visit her “sister and bro-in-law” Jeremy Vuolo. Another photo showed Jeremy, 36, with Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth, as well as Joy-Anna and Austin’s kids Evelyn, 3, and Gunner, 9 months. Jeremy appeared to be holding daughter Evangeline, 3, in his arms, although her face was covered with a heart sticker, as Jeremy and Jinger, 30, prefer to keep their two daughters’ faces off social media.

Joy-Anna also took a selfie with Jinger as they enjoyed some coffee together. “So good to be together again!” she wrote over the photo.

Jinger later reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories, adding with a yellow heart emoji, “Had the best time with you!”

Joy-Anna’s reunion with her sister comes after Jinger and Jeremy spent Christmas away from the Duggar family. They instead spent the holiday with Jeremy’s family in Pennsylvania.

Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“We so enjoyed our holiday break — visited Jer’s family in PA for Christmas & also went skiing in Mammoth,” Jinger captioned a selfie on January 11. “Excited to get back into the swing of things and have a routine again. Thankful for God’s kindness in giving us such sweet time together as a family.”

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna and Austin, 30, joined many other Duggar siblings at parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house. Brother James Duggar shared several photos from the December 25 gathering on Instagram. Jeremiah Duggar, John-David Duggar, Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar could be seen at the celebration. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard shocked fans by also attending despite their recent estrangement from her parents amid her book, Counting the Cost, and the Amazon Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Like Jill, Jinger has been outspoken about rejecting the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational religious organization that the Duggars have associated with for years. Her January 2023 book, Becoming Free Indeed, detailed her experience with leaving the IBLP to find her own path in Christianity.

While Joy-Anna has not addressed the IBLP as much as her sisters, she has shown support for their books and revealed that she and Austin “were never” part of the IBLP as a couple.

“Once we got married, we started distancing ourselves from those functions,” Austin said in a September 2023 YouTube video. “We’d always talk about when we were dating that we weren’t gonna use their literature and stuff like that … Just kinda distanced ourselves.”