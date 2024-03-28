Jinger Duggar Shows Off Curves in Tight Denim Jumpsuit

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is doing things her way! The Counting On alum once again crushed her family’s modesty rules and showed off her curves in a tight denim jumpsuit.

Jinger, 30, opted for a light wash, long-sleeved style that highlighted her waist. The 19 Kids and Counting personality shared the “outfit of the day” via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 27, and styled the trendy outfit with chunky New Balance sneakers. In addition, Jinger opted for gold jewelry and wore her newly-dyed brunette hair in soft waves.

The look follows Jinger’s reveal that she dyed her hair to her natural color for the first time “in a minute.” “I’m a brunette again!” the mom of two shared with her YouTube followers on March 2. “It’s so dark but I love it.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger has the freedom to change her looks how she pleases; however, that wasn’t always the case. Both the hair change and denim outfit wouldn’t have been accepted by her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the strict rules that were in place during her childhood.

Growing up, the Duggar girls wore their hair long and natural due to their religious beliefs. “Our hairstyle is our choice, and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” according to an excerpt from Jill Duggar, Jinger, Jessa Duggar and Jana Duggar’s book, Growing Up Duggar, which was published in 2014. “A woman’s hair is her glory.”

In the same book, the women described at length the reasoning behind their parents’ rule of forbidding pants and only wearing skirts that went past their knees.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they explained. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops, and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

After Jinger married her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in 2016, she revealed they began studying the scripture together and became more aware of all the “different beliefs and doctrines Christians held.”

“I realized that not everyone interpreted different passages of Scripture the way I always had, and I wanted to find out why,” she wrote in her 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold. She went on to say that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”