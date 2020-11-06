Their love is blooming! Pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) gushed over her thoughtful husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who “surprised” her with “beautiful flowers” to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 5.

The expectant Counting On star, 26, showed off his sentimental gift via her Instagram Stories, giving a peek at a written note that came with it.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jeremy, 33, also posted a series of throwback photos from the day they got married in 2016, where she can be seen in a breathtaking white gown with a lace train. “You’re a remarkable woman, @jingervuolo, and hiking this perilous mountain of life with you has been the greatest privilege and joy of my life,” he captioned one photo of them embracing each other following their nuptials.

The soon-to-be father of two shared another portrait of his blushing bride gazing up at the camera and holding her bouquet. “… And I’m convinced that, on this day four years ago, I married an angel,” Jeremy wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, Jinger rejoiced in still being happily married to her “best friend” in her own Instagram post. “Baby, I couldn’t imagine life without you! You treat me like a queen, keep me laughing, and are always faithful to point me to Christ! I love you more than words could possibly ever describe. When I am with you there’s no place I’d rather be!” the TLC personality wrote, making sure to tag her beau.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

The reality TV couple, who are already proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity Vuolo, are expecting another daughter any day now. Jinger’s due date is in November, so it won’t be much longer until they are a family of four. Jeremy and his longtime love announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2 in May 2020.

“Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared on social media. “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. [Jeremy and I] will definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.”

As for the name of their new bundle of joy, Jinger has yet to reveal it, but she did hint they had this moniker picked out ahead of time!