Little fashionistas! Counting On star Jinger Duggar gave a peek inside of her daughters Felicity and Evangeline Jo’s closet filled with stylish outfits and vibrant accessories.

The TLC star shared a new photo of their adorable wardrobes, which were nicely arranged and color-coordinated, while participating in a show-and-tell on Instagram Stories. Jinger, 27, had bins to separate items and showed a stack of bright bows for both of her baby girls alongside the wall on Tuesday, January 19.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed their second child — daughter Evy Jo — on November 22, 2020. There’s no doubt their 1-month-old already has enough trendy ensembles to fit right into their Los Angeles, California, lifestyle.

The couple uprooted their lives in Laredo, Texas, in 2019, and have since been in the process of making their new home as comfortable as possible. Prior to the arrival of Evangeline, Jinger revealed she was in “serious nesting mode” and cleaning out their kitchen in October 2020. She organized the cans in their pantry and allocated a special spot for spices, salad dressings, cooking oils and more.

At the time, the TV personality also gushed over their 2-year-old’s attention to detail and adoration for fashion, writing in her caption, “Felicity loves choosing what clothes she is going to wear each day and helping us with the laundry. It’s just too cute!”

Jinger and Jeremy, 33, were feeling extra appreciative of their blessings over the holidays, even treating fans to new photos of their family of four. “It has been a lovely Thanksgiving! We have so much to be grateful for!” she wrote.

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Felicity, in July 2018, nearly two years after they exchanged their vows in front of friends and family in November 2016. Jinger and Jeremy wed at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Jeremy’s father, Chuck Vuolo, officiated the ceremony.

Jeremy had nothing but beautiful things to say about his longtime love while reflecting on their time together in a message he shared in December. “This photo of my beautiful bride is more than a glowing mother with her newborn daughter,” he wrote next to the shot with Evy. “It’s a portrait of dignity, honor, courage, strength, and love — radical, self-sacrificial love. Which is why this woman is my hero, and (though they don’t realize it yet) Felicity’s and Evy Jo’s hero as well.”