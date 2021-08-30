As a mom of four, Jessa Duggar‘s style is all about keeping up with her busy lifestyle. But how has it changed over the years? Back in the day, all the Duggars used to wear matching outfits and conservative, school-girl style dresses. But ever since the Counting On alum has started picking her own outfits, she’s had a distinct sense of style. Graduating from casual-but-cute skirts and dresses, the star has learned how to add a little sparkle to her low-key looks.

While Jessa is experimenting with louder patterns and a little bit of edge, comfort is still key when it comes to her wardrobe. Following the birth of her daughter, Ivy Jane, she was thrilled to do away with her maternity clothes and have fun with fall fashion.

“Seriously, [these are] some of the cutest, most comfy dresses,” she said on Instagram as she tried on outfits at the Bates Sisters Boutique in September 2019. “Literally everything that I’m trying on, I just cannot believe how well I love the fit. [They’re] super comfy. Just absolutely adorable things. … This is a denim skirt that you just want to live in. It’s super stretchy, comfy, perfect length. I love it. And the momma bear shirt. How fun!”

It looks like Jessa’s first daughter, Ivy, already has an interest in fashion like her mama. “Ivy, what do you think? You like it?” she asked, modeling an outfit for her daughter. “Yeah! She says, ‘Make one in my size.'”

The Duggar girls previously explained their strict dress code enforced by their parents in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

Now that Jessa has gotten older, we love that she is branching out and trying new things.

Check out the gallery below to see how her style has evolved over the years.