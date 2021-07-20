Cutie pie! Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are officially a party of six after the arrival of their healthy baby girl, Fern Elliana Seewald.

The reality star mama documented the moments leading up to her daughter’s delivery in a birth video shared on Monday, July 19, revealing that she was experiencing multiple days of contractions before going into labor.

One day after sharing the big news, Jessa and Ben announced the sex of their little one and revealed the name they chose in another YouTube video. Fern was born weighing 8 pounds; 5 ounces and she measured 21 inches tall.

Following her delivery, the proud parents called their other children, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy Jane, 2, to show them their new little sister for the first time. Ben and Jessa said that Fern resembles Henry the most out of all her siblings!

The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced that she and Ben were pregnant with baby No. 4 in February, revealing they were already counting down the days until she joined the brood. “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our No. 1 reason!” she wrote via Instagram, adding, “Thank you, God, for this precious gift!”

Jessa also discussed her difficult road leading up to their fourth child in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, noting the silver lining was finding out that she was expecting again. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” she gushed. “We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted.”

Ben and Jessa have been married since November 2014 and fans have seen many of the milestones in their relationship over the years. In a March episode of her family’s now-defunct reality show, Counting On, they were candid about going through rough patches together and how the setbacks ultimately made them stronger as a couple.

“Jessa and I, we’ve had difficult moments and difficult seasons where we’ve had to really lean in a really special way on our faith in God,” he shared with cameras. “Whether it’s just the stress of life and parenting and raising kids.”

“Thankfully, we’ve been able to have some date nights and we try to pray when we go out on our date nights and that’s a just huge comfort for us,” he added.

Now that baby Fern is here, scroll through the gallery to see her cutest photos!