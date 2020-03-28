With the quarantine keeping us inside, we are #CountingOn the Duggar family to keep us entertained. This week, Jessa Duggar had fans shocked because she posted a picture wearing sweatpants! The Duggars are known for usually following a strict dress code, but even they need to stay comfortable while we all social distance. In other news, Jessa’s sister-in-law Jessica will be featured on Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta and she didn’t hold back when it came to giving her honest opinion. Also, Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren posted to social media showing fans how they’ve been coping amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, is Jinger Duggar expecting? Find out why fans are speculating that the reality tv star is pregnant! Watch the video above for all the juicy deets!