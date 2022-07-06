Single Ron is back! After nearly two years of dating, Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos have called off their engagement after more than a year of dating.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in October 2020. Ronnie and Saffire shared their first photos as a couple while on a tropical getaway to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico.

Shortly after confirming their relationship, Ronnie gushed about Saffire during an interview with Us Weekly in November 2020. “It’s different for me because I found someone that adds to my happiness,” he said at the time. “She supports me. She loves me, you know, and that’s something that I’ve always looked for. And I feel like that’s [something] that I have not gotten in return and it’s [something] that I’ve always given to other people. … I would definitely say I’m in the happiest place I’ve been in a long time.”

They had been dating for less than one year when Ronnie got down on one knee and proposed to Saffire in June 2021. “I love you,” the MTV alum captioned a photo via Instagram showing off his then-fiancée’s diamond ring. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

Ronnie and Saffire’s relationship wasn’t smooth sailing following their engagement. They sparked split rumors and broke up a handful of times before officially calling it quits in June 2022.

“They were fighting like crazy in early June, and called it quits by the middle of the month,” a source told The Sun on July 6.

Their split came after the reality stars experienced several ups and downs during their relationship. Before they became engaged, Ronnie was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021. The New York native was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.

Ronnie avoided having to do any time in jail by showing proof that he voluntarily completed an in-patient program for 30 days.

One month after the arrest, Ronnie revealed that he and Saffire were still an item as he called her his “wifey for lifey” in an Instagram Story post.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Ronnie and Saffire’s tumultuous relationship.