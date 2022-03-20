Spotted! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and fiancée Saffire Matos stepped out together for a rare date night.

The couple walked hand in hand as they strolled outside of the Swan restaurant in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, March 19. Ronnie, 36, looked fresh in a plain pink T-shirt and faded ripped jeans with white sneakers. For her part, Saffire, 30, looked sizzling in a shiny, chestnut, low-cut sleeveless dress with thin, beige-colored heels. She also kept her brown hair down in a loose, voluminous blowout.

The famous couple’s outing comes nearly two months after they were photographed packing on a little PDA after eating dinner together at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on January 27. The duo held hands at one point on their cute date, and Saffire was even kissing Ronnie’s cheek briefly.

Their recent night out came after months after they sparked split rumors.

In late October 2021, fans noticed the eyelash technician stopped sharing pictures of her and her man on Instagram for quite a while, mainly just posting photos of herself.

The following month, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ronnie and Saffire were “not together” at the time, as their romance had been “on the rocks” for a few weeks beforehand.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the source added. “Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth. Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

By December 2021, many of Saffire’s Instagram followers were convinced the pair had ended their romance. Several people commented on a photo she uploaded of just herself sitting in a car.

“You say you belong to the streets, but the streets belong to me,” she captioned the post, and fans quickly weighed in about her relationship status with the reality star.

“Bye ronnnnn,” one Instagram user commented, while another went so far as to write Ron “dumped her” in response to a separate fan’s question about whether they were still together.

However, Saffire seemingly put the breakup rumors to rest when she was seen wearing her engagement ring later that month.

The couple first went public with their relationship in November 2020 and got engaged in June 2021.

“Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin!” Ronnie captioned an Instagram post that month alongside a photo with her engagement ring. “Till death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

Ronnie and Saffire have pulled through a lot of ups and downs, including his run-ins with the law.

In April 2021, the MTV personality was arrested following an alleged domestic violence altercation. He was subsequently released on a $100,000 bond, which his attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine revealed one month later. In September 2021, he pleaded not guilty to violating his parole in September 2021, since the L.A. City Attorney’s Office did not charge him with any domestic violence charge. He was able to avoid jail time by voluntarily completing an in-patient program for 30 days. As part of his plea agreement, he had to finish 26 parenting courses.

Despite all of the drama, it seems the couple has since reconciled and are still going strong.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Ronnie and Saffire’s rare date night.