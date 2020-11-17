Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese Reveal Where They Stand With Angelina Following Drama

Friendly or frenemies? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese reveal where they stand with castmate Angelina Pivarnick in an exclusive interview with In Touch following the wedding fiasco on the show.

“I mean, you know, it was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” Deena, 33, tells In Touch following the explosive speech drama. “But yeah, it’s all going to play out in the new season.”

Jenni, 34, says she is ready to leave the never-ending turmoil in her rear-view mirror, but remains cordial with Angelina, 34, in the hopes of keeping the peace among her costars.

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” the MTV star explains. “I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Deena previously spoke out about the speech heard around the world and revealed they never meant to put a dark cloud on Angelina’s wedding day.

“Listen I understand [you’re] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well,” the mom of one wrote via Instagram back in November 2019, referencing the comments made by her, JWoww and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at Angelina’s nuptials to Chris Larangeira.

The ladies were booed after they called Angelina the “fly to their s–t” and “dump to our island” while trying to crack some jokes at the lavish ceremony.

“We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said … clearly we were wrong … we’re friggin human … people make mistakes,” Deena added. She pointed out they truly believed Angelina would take it with a grain of salt.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio reacted to the infamous speech on the recent special “An Unshoregettable Wedding” and said it didn’t go as smoothly as they had anticipated. Vinny respected their attempt to get laughs from attendees, but admitted “that’s when everything went sideways.”

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on November 19 at 8 p.m. ET.