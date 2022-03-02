Does Jersey Shore‘s Chris Larangeira‘s mom not like with his estranged wife, Angelina Pivarnick? He sure seemed to imply that in a Tuesday, March 1, Instagram video while listening to Justin Bieber‘s song “Love Yourself,” throwing a little shade along the way in the caption amid their divorce drama.

Chris, 42, had the camera trained on him as the tune played and brought it in for a close-up of his face during the line, “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone.” He widened his eyes and raised his eyebrows as Justin sang the lyric, as if he was trying to get a point across.

He also seemed to include a diss with his caption, which implied Angelina, 35, still calls him by using another line from the song. While he began with his own words, writing, “I didn’t wanna share a post cause,” Chris hen continued with Justin’s lyrics, adding, “I didn’t want anyone thinking I still care. I don’t but, you still hit my phone up.”

Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” in his January 20, 2022, filing as the reason for his divorce from Angelina, according to documents obtained by In Touch. The pair wed in November 2019, in a drama-filled ceremony and reception that was seen by viewers on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina previously filed for divorce from Chris in January 2021 but never served her husband with the papers. The filing was eventually dismissed after they reconciled over summer 2021. At the start of January 2022, Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted.

Viewers have watched Angelina spill about her marital troubles to her Jersey Shore costars. During a heart-to-heart talk with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during the February 10 episode, Angelina admitted, “I already know all the answers, I just don’t know how to pull the eject button,” adding, “I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad. I lost myself,” about her marriage to Chris.

As far as Chris’ relationship with his mom goes, it’s unclear if she really didn’t like Angelina. But the sanitation worker made it clear that his mother is the only woman in the world he counts on, especially now that his marriage is ending. Next to a February 10 Instagram photo of the two holding hands across a restaurant table, Chris wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mom. The one constant and unconditional love I can always count on.”