Angelina Pivarnick opened up about the strain in her marriage to husband Chris Larangeira and was encouraged to do what is “best” for her on the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“My mind keeps going back to that place where she’s telling me s–t about my husband,” Angelina, 35, admitted in a confessional on the Thursday, February 10, episode, referencing her past conversation with pet psychic Teresa St. Frances.

MTV

Angelina shared more details about her relationship with her costars, revealing that she questioned if Chris, 42, had been faithful especially after the pet psychic hinted otherwise. Although he never admitted to any infidelity, “[the psychic] said he was getting rub and tugs too,” Angelina noted.

“Staying in a marriage you’re not happy with? Time is money,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told her. “You’re wasting your own youth.”

“I think we all want to see you happy and none of us have in a really long time,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in, noting Angelina hadn’t been herself in recent months. “We don’t want to ask you every day how your relationship is, but it’s brought to the table every day with new issues. You deserve to be happy.”

Deena Nicole Cortese then urged Angelina to “do what’s best for you.”

“Unless you have the confidence, it’s not going to happen and you’re going to sit in a loveless marriage and that’s actually extremely sad for both of you,” the mom of two continued.

Shutterstock(2)

Angelina and Chris, who have been married since November 2019, appeared to be on different trajectories, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also pointed out during their own heart-to-heart. Their conversation gave Angelina some clarity, but she still hesitated​to pull the plug on her marriage.

“I already know all the answers, I just don’t know how to pull the eject button,” Angelina added. “I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad. I lost myself.”

Chris has since filed for divorce from the reality star, In Touch confirmed on February 7, citing “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his January 20, 2022, filing. In the divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Staten Island resident asked a judge to incorporate the terms of their marital settlement agreement post-split.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays 8/7c on MTV.