Second time’s a charm? Ben Affleck is “more than ready” to propose to on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, an insider exclusively tells In Touch four months after the A-listers rekindled their romance.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” says the insider about the couple’s plans for the near future. “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.”

The Way Back actor is head over heels in love with J. Lo again, and “he’s fallen back into Jen’s whirlwind lifestyle,” adds the source. It’s “only a matter of time” until he pops the question to his former Gigli costar, the source says, noting, “He’s all in.”

The Hustlers actress, 52, and Argo star, 49, famously dubbed Bennifer, have already been spotted out together with each other’s children on a few occasions since getting back together in April 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their engagement in 2004.

J. Lo shares 13-year-old kids Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben and the “On the Floor” singer were recently spotted sharing a sweet smooch during a family outing to see Hamilton at Los Angeles Pantages Theater, bringing along his daughters and her twins to see the Broadway megahit.

Rumors that he’s considering marriage reignited when Ben was spotted eyeing engagement rings at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, California earlier this month, while joined by his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt (a.k.a. Chris), and his son, Samuel.

During his previous proposal, Ben presented Jennifer with a 6.1-carat pink diamond designed by Harry Winston, retailed at an estimated $2.5 million, leaving fans curious about what diamond he may invest in this time around.

Now that Bennifer is back on and going stronger than ever, it appears they are fully prepared to take their relationship to the next level.

“Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source previously told In Touch, revealing they are sparing no expense. “They checked out at a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”